Looking for weekend plans? Check out events happening in Central Illinois

The weekend is right around the corner and there are plenty of things going on in Central Illinois to keep you and the family busy. MacKenzie Taylor from Discover Peoria tells us about some Weekly Discoveries you won’t want to miss.

Young Artist Series at the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts Local entrepreneur, Kim Blickenstaff started out as a young performer thanks to the encouragement of his mother, Betty Jayne who was also a performer. Now, the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts is hosting The Young Artist Series fearing live performances of talented youth in dance, music, visual arts and more. This showcasing event will happen on Friday, January 14 and then again in February if you can’t attend this weekend. The Betty Jayne also offers a full-service bar and The Betty Jayne also encourages you to bring a snack or takeout dinner from your local spot and bring it with you! Click here for more information on this event.



Eat, Drink & Be Married Bridal Expo at Five Points Washington Head to Five Points Washington on Sunday, January 16 from noon till 3 p.m. for the free bridal showcase; Eat, Drink & Be Married. You can meet with central Illinois’ top florist, wedding planners, caterers and more all in one place. There will also be free champagne tastings, food tasting and dessert tastings throughout the afternoon. This event is free, but Five Points does ask that all attendees register either ahead of time or on-site the day of the event. Click here for more information about this event.



The Peoria Rivermen take on the Quad City Storm The Peoria Rivermen’s biggest rival, the Quad City Storm, go head-to-head on Sunday, January 16 and the puck drops at 3:15 p.m. These two teams will play each other a total of 16 times and with just short proximity between Peoria and the QC, this will be a fun game the whole family can enjoy. Make sure you get to the arena ahead of time to see the Rivermen warm up in their special Discover Peoria jerseys! Peorian Alec Hagaman captains our Rivermen and always puts himself in the position for a Gordie Howe Hat Trick–he’s incredibly entertaining to watch. Get your tickets now! Click here for more information on the game.



