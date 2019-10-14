Breaking News
Lupus Support Walk/5k Run

When: Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 9:00 A.M.

Where: Tower Park Peoria Heights, Illinois

Consider the Central Illinois Lupus Support Group as you contribute to various charities in the area.

$25.00-$99.00 to be a supporter of the cause

$100.00 or more to be a sponsor of the official 2019 Walk/Run

$500.00 or more to become a Gold Sponsor: Recognition on CILSG Facebook page

*Sponsors are listed on the walk/5k run t-shirt

Please send donations to: Central Illinois Lupus Support Group

P.O. Box 5216

Peoria, Illinois 61601

