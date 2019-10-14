Lupus Support Walk/5k Run

When: Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 9:00 A.M.
Where: Tower Park Peoria Heights, Illinois
Consider the Central Illinois Lupus Support Group as you contribute to various charities in the area.
$25.00-$99.00 to be a supporter of the cause
$100.00 or more to be a sponsor of the official 2019 Walk/Run
$500.00 or more to become a Gold Sponsor: Recognition on CILSG Facebook page
*Sponsors are listed on the walk/5k run t-shirt
Please send donations to: Central Illinois Lupus Support Group
P.O. Box 5216
Peoria, Illinois 61601