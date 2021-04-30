Maifest | Peoria German-American Society

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 'Every vaccine matters' is one of the messages tri-county area health leaders pushed during Thursday's weekly press conference.

Monica Hendrickson, public health administrator for the Peoria City/County health department, said 32.5% of Peoria County is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and repeated for the region to move forward everyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine has to get it.