Meeting local authors and artists with the Peoria Public Library

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- The Peoria County Redistricting Committee introduced the second version of plans for the future of the county's district in a meeting Thursday.

The plans show new lines for districts 14 and 16. County leaders say the redistricting comes in response to the 2020 census results, showing a decreasing population in the county's southern districts, and growth in the northern districts. James Fennell, Vice Chairman of the Peoria County Board, said they have to now work to keep the districts equal.