Methodist Service League Gift Show

PEORIA Ill.- The Methodist Service League, a volunteer organization supporting the UnityPoint Health® Methodist campus is holding its annual holiday-themed Gift Show on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2 at the Methodist Atrium. The service league has donated over $8M towards state-of-the-art equipment since 1951.

Baked goods, baby clothes, toys, jewelry, holiday decorations and much more will be available for sale. Raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes will be sold at the gift show and the Methodist hospital campus gift shop including a $500 cash prize

DATE: Friday, November 1st from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. & Saturday, November 2nd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

PLACE: Unitypoint Health-Methodist Atrium in Peoria