Nothin’ Funny About Child Abuse

Join us for an evening of local comedy on Friday, February 28th, at The Broadway Lounge in downtown Peoria! Doors open at 6:30 pm. The show begins at 7:30 pm. There will be snacks and a cash bar. Our host for the evening will be PRC Board President, Mitch Gilfillan.

Tickets are only $25! Seats are filling up, reserve yours today! Tickets Available at 309Tix

(Tickets will also be available at the door)

Greg Batton –

Greg Batton is a local legend. He co-hosts 1470 WMBD’s Greg and Dan show each morning, emcees a number of charity events around town, and now he takes the mic to tell his stories to you!

Matthew Smith –

Matt has been called Peoria’s Funniest Lawyer! Matt grew up in central Illinois, so coming back to Peoria after law school was a natural fit. He has performed at venues around the area, including the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts in Peoria Heights.

Kathy Brennan –

After retiring from state government, Kathy Brennan started hitting the comedy stage in Springfield with her funny and often ridiculous observations. Kathy was a finalist at Peoria’s Jukebox Comedy Club this past summer, beating out many younger comedians. Her comedy goal is to present a positive view of aging in which every challenging situation results in a win, if only in her nutty mind!

All proceeds benefit the work of the Pediatric Resource Center, providing outstanding, evidence-based, child-centered medical care for suspected child abuse and neglect victims in central Illinois.

Recommended 18 years and over- there may be some adult themes during the evening’s show.

Special Thanks to our Laughing Out Loud Level Sponsors – Dave and Stacy Leman!

Questions? Contact Amanda Franklin at 309-624-9595.