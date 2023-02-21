PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Official Spring Home Show hosted by the Home Builders Association of Greater Peoria returns to the Peoria Civic Center this weekend.

This event is the largest consumer home show in Central Illinois.

Scott Bosecker, a custom home builder, joined us on Good Day Central Illinois to tell us what to expect at the upcoming event.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Friday, February 24: Show Hours are 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Show

6:00 p.m. Midwest Garden Gal: Cheap Tricks Gardening

7:00 p.m. Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Show

Saturday, February 25: Show Hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m. Midwest Garden Gal: Bees, Birds, Bats & Butterflies…Oh My!

Noon Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Show

1:00-3:00 p.m. Community Spotlight: The Peoria Zoo

2:00 p.m. Midwest Garden Gal: Cheap Tricks Gardening

3:00 p.m. Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Show

5:00 p.m. Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Show

Sunday, February 26: Show Hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.