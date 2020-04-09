OSF digital tools help share information about COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– OSF healthcare has put digital tools in place for people looking for accurate information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

A chatbot named Clare is available at osfhealthcare.org. Clare, a digital assistant, can provide information, answer your questions, and determine if you need further screening.

The COVID-19 nurse hotline is available by calling 833-OSF-know (833-673-5669). It is staffed by OSF registered nurses around the clock, and during times of heavy usage will be staffed by other OSF health care professionals.

OSF COVID companion free text messaging program links users with key recommendations from the centers for disease control and prevention and the Illinois department of public health. To subscribe, users can text OSF to 67634.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected