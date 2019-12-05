OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital of Illinois: 12 Days of Giving

PEORIA Ill.- The sisters, also known as the Heading Avenue Franciscans, have served for 128 years in the Peoria and Springfield Dioceses in the ministries of spirituality, education and care of the poor and elderly. In 1995, Rolan Johnson gave the Sister of St. Francis of the Immaculate Conception exclusive permission to use his unique Christmas Cards for a fundraiser. With the gracious consent of the Johnson family, the collectible series continues in their father's memory.

"There is a Peace" is the title of Rolan Johnson's 1985 Christmas card and the name of this special 25th Annual Limited Edition 2019 Christmas Ornament.