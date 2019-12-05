OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital of Illinois: 12 Days of Giving

PEORIA Ill.-During our annual 12 Days of Giving (December 2 – December 13), we’re breaking down the walls of the hospital. You’ll see and hear our patients as they tell you their stories. From a mother desperately looking for answers to a teen newly diagnosed with cancer to a nurse who gives everything he has to help his patients.

Each day we’ll release a new story on our Facebook page. Please follow along. At times it will be hard to read, because childhood illness is one of life’s greatest injustices. But keep reading – because it is important you hear them. Then DONATE so that you can change their future

