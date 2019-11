Peoria Ill.- PIC Winter 2019 concert on Dec. 7 ( Sat.) 19:00

at First Christian Church. We celebrate 5th year Anniversary and sing A Ceremony of Carols by Benjamin Britten. All the ticket sales proceed to Make A Wish group in this term, we are glad to help them.

Suggested donation

Single $10

Senior 65+ $5

Family $20 ( Parents and all their children, advanced ONLY)

You can reach to Eventbrite to get tickets, also if you do Facebook you can see the link to the Eventbrite as well.