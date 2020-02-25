Peoria Park District | Camp Open House

The Camp Open House is happening on March 2, 2020, from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Noble Center (1125 W. Lake Avenue, Peoria). Attendees will find out all the details about each of our spring and summer day camps in one place! They will have the opportunity to visit with camp coordinators and get all of their questions answered as they find the perfect camp for their children. Peoria Park District camps are a safe, fun, and active way for children to spend their time out of school! Those in attendance at the Camp Open House can register to win a $100 camp gift card!