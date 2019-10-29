Peoria Park District presents the 2019 Sports Auction and Card Show

PEORIA Ill.- The Sports Auction and Card Show is happening on Sunday, November 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Peoria RiverPlex.

A “must show” for any sports enthusiast, this event features sports card vendors that will be set up to buy, sell, or trade their sports cards and collectibles. Many unique silent auction items will be available for bidding. The live auction will begin at 2:00 pm and includes autographed sports memorabilia. Get a jump start on your holiday shopping for all of the sports fans in your life!



In addition to the live auction and collectibles, the PPD Foundation is also selling raffle tickets for a chance to win an autographed Kris Bryant or Yadier Molina jersey. Tickets are $10 each and are available at Lakeview Rec Center, Owens Center, Franciscan Rec Complex, and the Noble Center. The raffle drawing will be held at 3pm on the sports auction and the winner need not be present.