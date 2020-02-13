Peoria Reads 2020

Peoria Reads! has chosen The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas as the selection for 2020.

In Thomas’ debut novel, she explores the world of a teenage girl grappling with racism, police brutality and activism after witnessing a white police officer shoot and kill her friend. Thomas not only delves into the timely Black Lives Matter movement, but also illuminates other struggles faced by Black Americans, including the need to “code switch” or use different types of language in different settings. Though her themes, as well as the use of vulgar language, did lead this book to be one of the most challenged books of 2017 and 2018 by the American Library Association, it has also received much critical acclaim.

On the National Book Awards longlist for young adult literature, it was also nominated for a 2018 Carnegie Medal, was recognized with the William C. Morris Award from the American Library Association in 2018, and won the overall Waterstones Children’s Book Prize and American Bookseller’s Association Indie Award for Best Young Adult Novel.

Peoria Public Library is encouraging Peorians to read this book and look for upcoming opportunities to discuss it and how it relates to our community and experiences.

Kicking off with a City Council proclamation this month, the library will then either host or encourage a variety of programming – from book club discussions to film showings to a panel discussion entitled, “The Help U Give,” on Saturday, April 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Main Library.

More details on upcoming events will be listed on the library website at

peoriapubliclibrary.org, as well as in our newsletters and social media.