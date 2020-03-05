Peoria Zoo | Animal Appreciation Days

HappyFeet is a fun “story-time with a soccer ball” program for kids ages 2-5. Each session will last 30 minutes. Each session builds on the last and our coaches teach a curriculum that is appropriate for both age and skill level.

Get ready for the season with this preseason soccer clinic put on by the Peoria Park District and Peoria FC United. You will work on individual skills that include dribbling, passing, shooting, and ball handling. Players will participate in game-related activities and small-sided games. Shin guards are required and cleats are recommended.