NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- A special partnership between Midwest Food Bank and Amazon is helping provide extra resources to those in need, according to leaders with Midwest Food Bank's Bloomington-Normal facility.

"It all began for us at this location with a call from one of our local Amazon warehouses in Illinois, to say that they had some excess product on hand, and they were just curious if we could take it," said Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal Executive Director, Tara Ingham.