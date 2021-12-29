Pet of the Week, December 29th

(The Hill) -- Walt Disney World's theme park resort on Tuesday announced that it will reopen its Typhoon Lagoon water park on Sunday after nearly two years of the park being closed, according to The Associated Press.

Typhoon Lagoon, along with Disney's Blizzard Beach, was shut down in March of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic began. The theme park reopened its main facilities in the summer of 2020, but the water park has remained closed as a precaution.