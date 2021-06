DOWNS, Ill. (WMBD) -- Some residents in the Tri-Valley community are raising concerns after a special use permit was passed to allow a concrete ready-mix plant to be built in Downs, Illinois.

Concerns for Tri-Valley residents include: industrial trucks driving through the community, and the plant's placement, which based on rough drafts, could potentially be 12 hundred feet away from tri-valley middle school, and a local subdivision.