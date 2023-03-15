This sweet kitten Kameron is about eight months old. She’s one of the younger ones at the shelter but she’s full of energy and ready to settle into a new home. You can get more info on her and other animals with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
by: Molly Naslund
