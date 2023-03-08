WMBD- Peoria, IL
Meet Roxie. She has a bit of a sad back story but she’s full of love and she’s ready to meet her new family. You can learn more about her and other animals ready for adoption with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
by: Molly Naslund
