Peoria, IL (WMBD)- This sweet girl, Bingo, came in with our boy Ton Doo. She’s only a bit older at around two years old and she’s very sweet. She’s a bit shy at first but warms up to people quickly. Don’t forget about Bark in the Park in Tower Park on September 30th! You can adopt Bingo with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.