Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Illinois

The Peoria Train Fair returns to the Illinois Central College East Peoria campus, this Sunday, February 16th. The Train Fair, the last until November, runs from 10AM to 3PM and is sponsored by the Illinois Valley Model Railroad Club in Peoria and Pekin’s River City Model Railroad Club. The clubs’ fundraiser will feature operating layouts, swap meet tables, videos and more. Admission is just $3 for adults. Kids, 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. Refreshments will be available.