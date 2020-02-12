Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Living Well
Top Stories
Golden Apple leadership, teaching finalists include local educators
Top Stories
Woman wanted regarding potential vehicle burglary in Pekin
Man arrested for nearly 50 pounds of cannabis
Pet of the Week
Video
Grant brings the Big Read program to the Chillicothe Public Library
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Prep Hoops Roundup for Feb. 11, 2020
Top Stories
Prep Sports Roundup for Feb. 10, 2020
EP’s Westbay Eyes State Wrestling Run
Bradley Wins as Childs Returns From Injury
Video
Prep Basketball Highlights for Feb. 8, 2020
Video
Community
Remarkable Women of Central Illinois
Black History Month
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Easterseals
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Peoria Park District
Marketplace
Open For Business
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Get Local
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.
Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Illinois
WMBD This Morning
by:
Andrew Harvey
Posted:
Feb 12, 2020 / 08:48 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 12, 2020 / 08:48 AM CST
Click
here
to learn more and see upcoming dates.
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Weather
Man arrested for nearly 50 pounds of cannabis
Interactive Radar
School officials warn parents after Central Illinois boy dies from flu, pneumonia battle
Video
Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of incoming storm