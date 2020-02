Presidents Day Camp at Wildlife Prairie Park

Monday, February 17, 2020

Join us for a special one day camp for grades K-8! A day full of nature-based activities, crafts, science experiments, live animal programs and fun with friends!

Camp Programming 8am-3pm

All students will receive two snacks, a camp certificate, photo with an animal ambassador and a camp fun pack so the learning fun can continue at home.

Extended available hours:

· Early drop off starts at 7 am

· After camp hours until 4 pm

Members $45

Non-members $55

Call 309-676-0998 or visit www.wildlifeprairiepark.org to register today! Questions? Email us at programming@wildlifeprairie.org