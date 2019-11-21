Red Hot Christmas 2019

PEORIA Ill.- The 6th annual Red Hot Christmas event is slated for December 6 at the ParaDice Hotel in East Peoria. The annual event, put on by the Echelon Peoria group, will feature food, drink, music and fun- with proceeds supporting the Tree of Lights Campaign.

Echelon is The Salvation Army’s emerging business leaders group which seeks to mobilize the next generation of The Salvation Army through service, ministry, fellowship, networking, and fundraising. Echelon Peoria was founded in 2014.



For your $79 ticket, you will receive: