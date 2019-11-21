Red Hot Christmas 2019

PEORIA Ill.- The 6th annual Red Hot Christmas event is slated for December 6 at the ParaDice Hotel in East Peoria. The annual event, put on by the Echelon Peoria group, will feature food, drink, music and fun- with proceeds supporting the Tree of Lights Campaign.
Echelon is The Salvation Army’s emerging business leaders group which seeks to mobilize the next generation of The Salvation Army through service, ministry, fellowship, networking, and fundraising. Echelon Peoria was founded in 2014.
For your $79 ticket, you will receive:
- Heavy Hors D’oeuvres – Dessert – Late Night Pizza Buffet – Live Music from Patrick N Swayze – Red Carpet Photos Event Experiences include a: – Silent Auction – Balloon Pop – Bremer Jewelry Giveaway
- and more!
For tickets to this event, please go to redhotchristmas.org or for more information, visit peoria.salvationarmyechelon.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/EchelonPeoria/
Echelon Peoria is also participating in a National Kettle Takeover on December 14th.
Echelon chapters across the United States will participate by ringing the bells at specific
sites throughout the day. Locally, Echelon members and family and friends will take over kettles at Bass Pro in East Peoria and the HyVee near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie