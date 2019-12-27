Roaring 20’s NYE Event hosted by The Peoria Heights Arts Collaborative

PEORIA Ill.- Want to bring in 2020 in a Roaring ’20s style?

The Peoria Heights Arts Collaborative is hosting a New Year’s Eve fundraiser extravaganza at The Scottish Rite Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. All proceeds will benefit the 2020 Peoria Heights Fine Arts Fair.

Advance tickets are $125 each and available here! Tickets at the door, day of, are $150 each. Guys suit up and gals dress to kill in ’20’s style.

The Scottish Rite Theatre, located at 400 NE Perry Ave. in Peoria, is the perfect venue for this celebration, said Arts Collaborative Chairwoman Barb Milaccio, since the building was constructed in the middle of that opulent and sometimes decadent decade. At the time of its dedication on Jan. 13, 1925, Calvin Coolidge was America’s president, J. Edgar Hoover had just taken over the FBI, and Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” had just been played for the first time. A new home cost about $7,700, and a loaf of bread was less than a dime.

The Scottish Rite will be decorated in a “Great Gatsby” theme with all the thrills and frills of the 1920’s. The swingin’ jazz and jumpin’ sounds of “The Grand Marquis” who will be in from Kansas City will provide the entertainment for the evening. Olio and Vino of Peoria Heights will provide appetizers. A clink of the champagne glasses will take place at midnight. There will also be a silent auction of art and other items. A block of rooms has also been reserved, at a special rate, at the Marriott Hotel Pere Marquette in Downtown Peoria.

Prepare for the extravaganza by taking dance lessons with local dance instructor Don Coven on Wednesday nights at the Peoria Ballet with a recommended donation – be prepared to do the Charleston.

For more information, check out the Peoria Heights Arts Collaborative’s website and visit here to purchase your tickets!