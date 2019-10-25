Rocky Horror Picture Show 2019

TICKETS ON SALE OCTOBER 1 AT 10:00 AM

Call 309-688-4473

Tickets will not be available online for this show. https://www.peoriaplayers.org/

TICKETS:

$20 general admission

DATES/TIMES:

October 26 and 27

Doors open at 11:30 pm each night.

Showtime at Midnight.

The midnight madness returns to Peoria Players for another showing of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW! Celebrating 27 years of production at Peoria Players, our showing of ROCKY HORROR includes the movie on the big screen with onstage live actors. Dress as your favorite character (no nudity allowed) and join us for the fun!