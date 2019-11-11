Santa’s Wildlife Express at Wildlife Prairie Park kicks off December 6th

Santa’s Wildlife Express event at Wildlife Prairie Park
When:
Friday, December 6th 4pm-8pm
Saturday, December 7th 12pm-8pm
Sunday, December 8th 12pm-7pm
Prices:
Non-Members: $15
Members: $11
Children 2 & under: Free
Included in General Admission:
-Train Ride through the Enchanted Forest
-Meet Santa!
-Decorate a cookie
-Watch our animals open their presents
-Fun holiday crafts
-Holiday games
-Enjoy a snack or hot chocolate
-Write Santa a letter
-Learn about birds of prey
How to book:
Reservations and advanced payment are required.
Tickets are non-refundable and the event is rain or shine
Reservations can be made by phone only at 309-676-0998