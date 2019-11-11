Santa’s Wildlife Express at Wildlife Prairie Park kicks off December 6th

Santa’s Wildlife Express event at Wildlife Prairie Park

When:

Friday, December 6th 4pm-8pm

Saturday, December 7th 12pm-8pm

Sunday, December 8th 12pm-7pm

Prices:

Non-Members: $15

Members: $11

Children 2 & under: Free

Included in General Admission:

-Train Ride through the Enchanted Forest

-Meet Santa!

-Decorate a cookie

-Watch our animals open their presents

-Fun holiday crafts

-Holiday games

-Enjoy a snack or hot chocolate

-Write Santa a letter

-Learn about birds of prey

How to book:

Reservations and advanced payment are required.

Tickets are non-refundable and the event is rain or shine

Reservations can be made by phone only at 309-676-0998