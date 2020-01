Date: Saturday, January 25, 2020

Time: 1:00 pm-3:00 pm

Location: Peoria Public Library Main Branch: 107 NE Monroe St. LL2- Classroom L07

S.O.S is a group designed to educate women to lead productive lives by providing resources and discussions designed to promote personal, career, and economic success in a personal forum setting.

Our Vision is to create a world in which women regardless of race, ethnicity, and social status are motivated and empowered to reach their fullest potential