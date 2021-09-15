Several festivals are heading to central Illinois this weekend | Weekly Discoveries

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Newsletter
Top Stories
CIProud Workday | 9/15/21
Video
“Pumpkins, Tailgates, and Traditions,” the 55th annual Morton Pumpkin Festival starts Wednesday
Peoria store suffers thousands in damages after a late-night fire
Peorians give input on potential Donovan Park Pavilion at Peoria Park District’s public forum
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Japan 2021
Top Stories
Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 14, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Redbird Volleyball Eager For Another Match with the Illini
Video
Top Stories
Spack Could Break ISU Career Wins Record at Eastern Illinois Saturday
Video
Extra Motivated Willerton Leading Pass-Friendly Metamora
Video
Top Plays | Week Three Prep Football
Video
Sports Extra Overtime: Central Catholic Wins A Thriller, Pekin Improves To 3-0
Video
Community
Destination Illinois
Peoria Park District
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Nexstar Digital
BestReviews
Hunger Action Month
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Several festivals are heading to central Illinois this weekend | Weekly Discoveries
WMBD This Morning
Posted:
Sep 15, 2021 / 07:44 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 15, 2021 / 07:44 AM CDT
Latest Local News
“Pumpkins, Tailgates, and Traditions,” the 55th annual Morton Pumpkin Festival starts Wednesday
Peoria store suffers thousands in damages after a late-night fire
Peorians give input on potential Donovan Park Pavilion at Peoria Park District’s public forum
Video
More Local News