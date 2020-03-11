Sound The Alarm | Keeping your family safe from fire

There is a technical issue with the phone number provided in this interview. Please call (309) 277-4040.

You can also click here to register for free home installation.

The American Red Cross in collaboration with the local fire departments and other community partners will be installing free smoke alarms in Bloomington-Normal and the Peoria area on various dates in April. Residents are encouraged to call today or go online to book an appointment – there is no charge for the alarms or the installations. The appointment takes about 20-30 minutes and in addition to installing the smoke alarms – the volunteers will also share home fire preparedness information to help residents create a home fire plan and other safety tips to help your family be better prepared.

This Sound the Alarm campaign is designed to help all of us be more prepared in case of a home fire, so if you already have working smoke alarms we encourage you to spend some time discussing, mapping out and practicing your home fire escape plan until every member of your household can get out in under two minutes.

Overall, the Red Cross plans to install 100,000 free smoke alarms in homes across 100 communities this spring, so we need your help in making sure we reach those residents in need of our assistance on providing and installing new smoke alarms.