State Treasurer Michael Frerichs in Peoria

The ‘Money Match’ program, which automatically returns lost money to Illinois residents without the usual need to gather paperwork or file a claim, is expected to automatically return nearly $1 million in unclaimed money to more than 8,000 residents, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said today.

Launched last year, the ‘Money Match’ program uses existing technology and state records to match unclaimed cash with qualifying Illinois taxpayers. The property must be $2,000 or less in cash with only one owner. The goal is to return more money, more quickly, and without the need of paper, to Illinois taxpayers.

8,300 ‘Money Match’ notification letters will be mailed this month. Checks will be issued after the address is confirmed to be correct. The program expects to return the nearly $1 million in coming weeks.

Frerichs today also announced a new chat feature available online to continue the effort to make the claims process easier and more convenient for residents. The feature allows residents to communicate directly with an employee from the unclaimed property division to help answer questions and assist with the claims process in real time