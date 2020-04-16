Steps to take to protect your stimulus money

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As millions of Americans receive their stimulus checks, the treasury department is warning us to beware of scammers.

A local financial professional from 210 financial, Phil Cooper, said there are things you need to know to protect your money.

93% of taxpayers should expect to receive a stimulus check. $1,200 for adults making less than $75,000 a year, and $500 per child.

Those with direct deposit can expect to see checks in mid-April. Those who don’t have a direct deposit may not receive their checks until August. Those who file their 2019 taxes faster will receive the stimulus check sooner.

People should be on the lookout for scammers trying to steal your banking information. To avoid scams, never click on suspicious links in emails, and avoid sending your banking information over the phone or email.

If you believe you have been a victim of a coronavirus scam you should contact police immediately.

