PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Brooms, matchboxes, shopping carts, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, and more will fill the stage Sunday, Jan. 22 during the ‘STOMP’ performance at the Peoria Civic Center Theater.

WMBD’s Kyreon Lee spoke with STOMP performer, Jordan Brooks who plays Sarge, the group’s leader. He said the show is for the entire family.

“STOMP is a musical show where the performers on stage make music out of everyday objects. It’s incredibly high energy, a lot of drumming and dancing, and a lot of humor as well,” Brooks said.

STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 28 years. The show has performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.

“There’s no speaking in the show, you know, all of the communication is through rhythm and through body language,” Brooks said.

STOMP is coming to the Peoria Civic Center Sunday at 7 p.m.