Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Together We Rise
Top Stories
CIProud Workday | 11/30/20
Video
Morton small business owners encourage communities to shop local
Video
American Legion post #79 is looking for community support to keep its doors open
IDPH: 2 people from Peoria County dies from COVID-19, Illinois total death toll 12,193
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
The Big Game
Kurt’s Korner
CI Proud Summer Games
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Illinois vs. Ohio State football game canceled
Top Stories
Illinois hangs on in 77-75 win over Ohio
Video
Bradley’s Late Heroics Fall Short, Xavier Tops Braves 51-50
Illinois Wins Second Straight To Open Season
Video
East Peoria Golfer David Perkins Invited To Elite Practice Group
Video
Community
Pass or Fail
Home for the Holidays
Good Day Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Strong Campaign: Serve | Greater Peoria Family YMCA
WMBD This Morning
Posted:
Nov 30, 2020 / 08:29 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 30, 2020 / 08:29 AM CST
Trending Stories
American Legion post #79 is looking for community support to keep its doors open
IDPH: 2 people from Peoria County dies from COVID-19, Illinois total death toll 12,193
Weather
133rd Santa Claus Parade in Peoria continues tradition amid COVID-19
Video
Sweet 16: Vote in round two of our holiday movie bracket
Latest Local News
CIProud Workday | 11/30/20
Video
Morton small business owners encourage communities to shop local
Video
American Legion post #79 is looking for community support to keep its doors open
More Local News