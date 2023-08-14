PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – On this week’s Summer Concert Series performed their song disco sweats. Formerly the Fox is a psychedelic funk rock jam band from Canton, Illinois comprised of four members, Gage Walljasper, Tim Garber, Seth Henderson and Parker Rose.

The band recorded their first studio album “Stuck in Motion” in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, and they were itching to perform their music live so when pandemic restriction lifted the created the now annual Fox Fest music festival. It’s held in in their hometown of Canton and it features a multitude of different bands and fun activities like morning yoga.

If you’d like to catch them live you can see them at the Peoria Bules and Heritage festival on September 2nd. To learn more information on the band you can visit their website here.