The Center for Prevention of Abuse is hosting its first virtual ‘I Run With Survivors’ event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Social distancing is making many fundraisers impossible, but the Center for Prevention of Abuse has come up with a way to raise money and awareness virtually.

Center for Prevention of Abuse CEO Carol Merna tells us about the “I run with survivors” virtual event.

In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month this April, the Center for Prevention of Abuse is hosting its 3rd annual 5K run/1 mile walk, I Run with Survivors, at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, April 11. Registration is now open.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Center for Prevention of Abuse encourages all participants to run their own race for survivors of sexual assault from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Whether you run, walk, or do yoga you can share how you participate on Facebook or Instagram and tag the Center for Prevention of Abuse @CFPApeoria.

The general admission fee is $30, and the registration fee for participants ages 4-17 is $15. Registration is free for children younger than three years old.

All participants will receive a teal race day t-shirt. Teal is the color of sexual assault awareness. First-time racers receive teal shoelaces and a water bottle.

