The new ‘Alphabet Song’ that’s causing a stir on social media

There’s a new version of the classic ‘Alphabet Song’ that’s making some waves on Twitter.

It’s created by the children’s site Dream English. The new take on the educational song places more emphasis on “L-M-N-O-P”. It’s also easier for children learning English as a second language to recognize and memorize all 26 letters.

The creators say it makes it easier for children to understand the four separate letters. But the slower rhythm is not sitting well with people on social media.

Video courtesy: Dream English Kids