



The PlayHouse Explorer Program was created to ensure that the museum is accessible to all children and families, regardless of income. The Explorer Program Membership, like all PlayHouse membership types, include two adults in the household and the children living in that household. In order to participate in the Explorer Program, households must receive LINK or WIC benefits, and must provide a statement of benefits from IDHS, or be prepared to show the following documentation:

Proof of current LINK or WIC enrollment (WIC or LINK cards and documentation of current benefits)

A current photo ID

Qualifying families can:

Receive admission for $3 per person for anyone in the WIC or LINK household, at any time. This benefit is available regardless of the address.

Families in the Peoria Park District residency boundaries can purchase an annual membership for $15.

Families residing in Illinois outside the Peoria Park District residency boundaries can purchase an annual membership for $25.

This program is offered in conjunction with Museums for All, a national initiative of the Association of Children’s Museums and the Institute of Museum and Library Services, aimed at encouraging families of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum habits.

Explorer participants who opt for the annual membership receive all membership benefits, including e-newsletters and access to other museums through the annual local museum swap. In addition to free admission and discounted memberships, the Explorer Program allows families to register for many museum programs and workshops for a reduced price.

Through this initiative, we can ensure that low-income families have the opportunity to visit the PlayHouse and enjoy the exhibits and programs aimed at supporting them in becoming explorers and creators of the world.

Explorer Program families living within the boundaries of the Peoria Park District may also be eligible for additional benefits through the Peoria Park District scholarship program. For more information on scholarship programs in the Peoria Park District, please visit this page.





