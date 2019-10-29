Theresa Tracy Trot 4 mile run or 2 mile walk through downtown East Peoria

NOVEMBER 2
4 mile run / 2 mile walk through downtown East Peoria
6:30 AM REGISTRATION
RACE STARTS AT 8
http://www.theresatracytrot.com/trot/
This is our 7th annual event, which is 4-mile race/2-mile walk in honor of Theresa Tracy. Theresa was a married, mother of three children who lost her battle with pancreatic cancer at the young age of 44 in 2010. We started this all-volunteer 501(c)(3) in her name to increase survivability of pancreatic cancer through awareness of signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer and advancements of cures through funding for research for early detection, testing and treatment of pancreatic cancer. The event has over 100 volunteers and close to 600 participants. We have raised and donated over $305,000 in our first six years. The monies were donated to University of Illinois Foundation, College of Medicine Peoria and Illinois CancerCare Foundation to fund clinical research, clinical trials and genetic testing of pancreatic research. Pancreatic cancer is one of the most deadliest forms of cancer and is typically diagnosed too late for any chance of survival