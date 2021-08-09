Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Newsletter
Top Stories
Tornado Watch Issued For Parts of Central Illinois
Gallery
Morton Police looking for robbery suspects
Gallery
McLean County reports 113 additional cases of COVID-19
‘T. rex: The Ultimate Predator’ exhibit extended to 2022
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Japan 2021
Top Stories
Team Peoria Wins Junior River Cup
Video
Top Stories
Brien Davis Wins Peoria City Golf Championship
Video
Top Stories
Brimfield Senior Can Pass, Score, and Sing the Anthem in a Pinch
Video
Pontiac State Champ Has Big Plans for Senior Year, College Golf
Video
Area football Coaches Happy to Hear From Illini Staff Again
Video
IHSA Athletes to Wear Masks for Indoor Sports This Fall
Video
Community
Founder’s Day of Caring
Senior Salutes
Destination Illinois
Peoria Park District
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Sponsored Content: Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Tours take you behind the scenes of Wildlife Prairie Park
WMBD This Morning
Posted:
Aug 9, 2021 / 08:03 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 9, 2021 / 08:03 AM CDT
Latest Local News
Tornado Watch Issued For Parts of Central Illinois
Gallery
Morton Police looking for robbery suspects
Gallery
McLean County reports 113 additional cases of COVID-19
More Local News