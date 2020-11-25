Weekly Discoveries | Discover Peoria 11/25/20

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- Congressman Darin LaHood (R) IL-18 said President Donald Trump's chances of victory are appearing less likely.

"I've been a strong supporter of the President, I was his co-chair in Illinois on his re-election. I've been willing to give the President the benefit of the doubt," he told WMBD/WYZZ's Matt Sheehan during the "On The Record" segment on WMBD This Morning.