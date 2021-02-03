Weekly Discoveries | Discover Peoria 2/3/21

“Get Better” Soup

All you need:

• 1 cup red onion chopped• 2 tablespoons minced ginger• 2 tsp minced garlic• 2 tbsp oil• 6 cups no salt added broth• ¾ cup peanut butter• ½ cup tomato paste• 4 cups chopped kale• 1 can garbanzo beans• 1 packet Uncle Ben’s brown rice• Sriracha to taste

All you do:

1. Sauté onion, ginger, and garlic with oil in stock pot for 3 minutes.2. Add broth to stockpot and bring to boil.3. Mix peanut butter and tomato paste together in separate bowl until well combined. Add to boiling broth and mix with whisk until well combined.4. Stir in kale, garbanzo beans, rice and sriracha (if desired).5. Simmer for 15 min, stirring often.