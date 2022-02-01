What do Girl Scouts of Central Illinois teach young girls when cookie season rolls around?

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two candidates throw their hats into the ring for a spot on the McLean County Board representing District 8.

The first candidate, current McLean County Board member, Lea Cline, announces her bid for reelection. Cline is in her second year on the board for District 8. Cline is a Democratic candidate from Bloomington, IL, who serves on the Transportation, Land Use and Development committees. She also currently serves on the Legislative subcommittee.