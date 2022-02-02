What would you ask an astronaut? | Weekly Discoveries

1) Ask an Astronaut! At the RiverFront Museum
- Dr. Sian Proctor is the first African American female pilot to fly in space.
- She will share stories about her adventures and answer questions from the audience.
- Free Event at the planetarium
- Doors open at 5:45 p.m
2) Critters & Coffee at Wildlife Prairie Park
- Saturday, February 5th Critters & Coffee Snake Anatomy & Misconceptions
- Great family fun during the winter months.
- $5 (non-members)
- Free to members
- Pekin Restaurant Week
- The Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce Pekin Restaurant Week, which will be held from February 7th through 11th.
- Pekin Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to experience some of the city’s most highly sought restaurants
- For five consecutive days, the participating establishments will be showcasing their favorite menu offerings
- You can even win a grand prize for participating! Head to discoverpeoria.com for more information.