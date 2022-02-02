What would you ask an astronaut? | Weekly Discoveries

1) Ask an Astronaut! At the RiverFront Museum 

  • Dr. Sian Proctor is the first African American female pilot to fly in space.
  • She will share stories about her adventures and answer questions from the audience. 
  • Free Event at the planetarium 
  • Doors open at 5:45 p.m

2) Critters & Coffee at Wildlife Prairie Park 

  •  Saturday, February 5th Critters & Coffee Snake Anatomy & Misconceptions 
  • Great family fun during the winter months.
  • $5 (non-members) 
  • Free to members 
  1. Pekin Restaurant Week 
  • The Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce Pekin Restaurant Week, which will be held from February 7th through 11th.
  • Pekin Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to experience some of the city’s most highly sought restaurants
  • For five consecutive days, the participating establishments will be showcasing their favorite menu offerings
  • You can even win a grand prize for participating! Head to discoverpeoria.com for more information.

