1  of  2
Breaking News
Tazewell County reports first COVID-19 death, Tri-County cases now at 32 More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Illinois since Sunday
Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

What you should know about the stimulus checks

WMBD This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Daryl Dagit with Savant Capital Management tells us more about the stimulus checks many of us will be receiving from the government to help out the economy during this pandemic.

The IRS will be depositing stimulus checks directly into Americans’ accounts around April 15. Anyone who makes less than $75,000 should expect to get the full $1,200.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News