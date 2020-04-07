PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Daryl Dagit with Savant Capital Management tells us more about the stimulus checks many of us will be receiving from the government to help out the economy during this pandemic.
The IRS will be depositing stimulus checks directly into Americans’ accounts around April 15. Anyone who makes less than $75,000 should expect to get the full $1,200.
Latest Headlines
- What you should know about the stimulus checks
- Peoria Park District encouraging people to use their parks and trails safely
- Kurt’s Korner for April 6, 2020: In a Pickle
- ECC director says be honest with dispachers, emergency calls
- Dream Center Peoria launches new initiative to feed low-income amid pandemic