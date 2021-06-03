When to get your child’s physical |Ask the Doc

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Newsletter
Top Stories
What to expect at the 33rd Annual Strawberry Festival
Video
Peoria mayor Dr. Rita Ali shares her vision for the city’s future
Video
Peoria activists hold event supporting victims of sexual assault
Video
Central Illinois Republican leaders urge Governor J.B. Pritzker to veto legislative maps
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Prep Softball Recap for June 2, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Metamora Wins 2A Girls Track Sectional; Doerr, Goldring to State in Three Events
Video
Top Stories
One-Time Freshman Sensation Timerman Now PND Veteran Leader
Video
Prep Sports Roundup for June 1, 2021
Video
Doerr Open: Morton Senior Looks For State Track Bids in Multiple Events
Video
Prep Sports Recap for May 31, 2021
Video
Community
Senior Salutes
Destination Illinois
Peoria Park District
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Sponsored Content: Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
When to get your child’s physical |Ask the Doc
WMBD This Morning
Posted:
Jun 3, 2021 / 07:32 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 3, 2021 / 07:32 AM CDT
Latest Local News
What to expect at the 33rd Annual Strawberry Festival
Video
Peoria mayor Dr. Rita Ali shares her vision for the city’s future
Video
Peoria activists hold event supporting victims of sexual assault
Video
More Local News