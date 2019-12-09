Wildlife Prairie Park: Christmas with the Animals

PEORIA Ill.- Christmas with the Animals
December 14 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
When:
Saturday, December 14th 10am-12pm
OR
Saturday, December 14th 1pm-3pm
Prices:
$5 per person
Plus admission to the Park. Regular admission rates apply
Adults: $8
Kids: $5
Seniors: $6
2 and under: Free
Members: Free
During Christmas with the Animals, guests will have the opportunity to make special enrichment gifts for the animals in the Park. These gifts will have a food or toy surprise inside! Gifts will be opened and guests will learn fun facts about the animals during this unique program at Wildlife Prairie Park.
How to book:
Reservations and advanced payment are required.
Tickets are non-refundable
Reservations can be made by phone only at 309-676-0998)