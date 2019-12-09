Wildlife Prairie Park: Christmas with the Animals

PEORIA Ill.- Christmas with the Animals

December 14 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

When:

Saturday, December 14th 10am-12pm

OR

Saturday, December 14th 1pm-3pm

Prices:

$5 per person

Plus admission to the Park. Regular admission rates apply

Adults: $8

Kids: $5

Seniors: $6

2 and under: Free

Members: Free

During Christmas with the Animals, guests will have the opportunity to make special enrichment gifts for the animals in the Park. These gifts will have a food or toy surprise inside! Gifts will be opened and guests will learn fun facts about the animals during this unique program at Wildlife Prairie Park.



How to book:

Reservations and advanced payment are required.

Tickets are non-refundable

Reservations can be made by phone only at 309-676-0998)