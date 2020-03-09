Wildlife Prairie Park | Spring Break Adventure Camp

March 23-27, 2020

Spring is in the air! This week will focus on the changing season, native animals and the environment they live in. Campers will work in their age groups to help create enrichment for the animals at the park and learn about the job of an animal keeper. Each day will include a craft, team building activity, and outdoor adventure!

Age groups:

4-7

8-10

11-13

What’s included:

• Water bottle

• Springtime goodie bag

• Photo with an animal ambassador

• Camp Certificate

Hours:

Early drop off available: 7:00am-8:30am

Camp Start Time: 8:30 am

Camp End Time: 3:30pm

Final pick up: 5:00 pm

Snacks:

Dye Free and peanut-free snacks are provided each day. If students are not interested in the snacks provided they are welcome to bring their own from home. (2 snacks per day)

Lunch:

Students can bring their own sack lunch or can purchase a lunch from the Wildside Grille for $6.00 per day. Please send child with the exact amount.

Menu:

– Chicken Strips and Fries

– Cheeseburger and Fries

– Grilled Cheese and Fries