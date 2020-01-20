Winterfest at the Lindenhof

Winterfest, German-style returns to the Lindenhof on Sunday, January 26th, noon to 6 pm.

The Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive, Peoria, Illinois 61615.

Phone (309) 691-7484.

The event is being sponsored by Harmonie.

German buffet for $12 per person. For kids 6-10 pay only $6.

Kids 6-10 who wear a costume from the Disney movie “Frozen”, the TV show “Vikings” or the TV show “Game of Thrones” will get to eat for free. All kids 5 and under eat for free and also encouraged to come in costume.

Enjoy a nice hot mug of glühwein (hot spiced wine). Special offer: bring your glühwein mug from any of our past Kristkindlmarkts and get the mug filled for only $3! No mug, get a foam cup filled for $3. You can also buy the 2019 Kristkindlmarkt 8oz mug and get it filled for $5!

The buffet will consist of smoked pork loin, Bratwurst, Schnitzel vom Schwein with choice of sauces, Bavarian chicken, Bavarian Ham, German potato salad, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, spaetzle, sauerkraut, and red cabbage. The buffet also includes bread and a small salad. Dessert is $2 extra. Hot chocolate, hot tea, and coffee are included in the buffet price.

Terry Bredenburg will perform on the accordion from 12:30-3 pm and the Bob and Judy on the accordion from 3-5 pm.

