1) Yoga, Wine, and Chocolate
- Friday, February 18th from 6:00 p.m to 7:30 pm.
- 45-minute yoga class taught by an experienced yoga instructor, surrounded by fascinating botanical gardens. Followed by a glass of wine and chocolate
(Speaking of sweets)
2) Midwest Living Best of the Midwest 2022
- Congratulations to Ardor Breads and Provisions for winning best Bakery of 2022 in Midwest Living’s Best of the Midwest
- Located at 301 SW Water Street, Peoria, IL 61602
- Follow them on Social Media for their hours of operation and daily specials
3) Davina and the Vagabonds at the Scottish Rite Theater
- One-of-a-kind band bringing you New Orleans charm and Memphis soul swagger!
- Sunday, February 20th. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Show starts at 7:00 p.m
You can find out more about these events and more at Discover Peoria’s website.