1) Yoga, Wine, and Chocolate

Friday, February 18th from 6:00 p.m to 7:30 pm.

45-minute yoga class taught by an experienced yoga instructor, surrounded by fascinating botanical gardens. Followed by a glass of wine and chocolate

(Speaking of sweets)

2) Midwest Living Best of the Midwest 2022

Congratulations to Ardor Breads and Provisions for winning best Bakery of 2022 in Midwest Living’s Best of the Midwest

Located at 301 SW Water Street, Peoria, IL 61602

Follow them on Social Media for their hours of operation and daily specials

3) Davina and the Vagabonds at the Scottish Rite Theater

One-of-a-kind band bringing you New Orleans charm and Memphis soul swagger!

Sunday, February 20th. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Show starts at 7:00 p.m

