1)   Yoga, Wine, and Chocolate 

  • Friday, February 18th from 6:00 p.m to 7:30 pm. 
  • 45-minute yoga class taught by an experienced yoga instructor, surrounded by fascinating botanical gardens. Followed by a glass of wine and chocolate 

(Speaking of sweets) 

2)  Midwest Living Best of the Midwest 2022

  • Congratulations to Ardor Breads and Provisions  for winning best Bakery of 2022 in Midwest Living’s Best of the Midwest
  • Located at 301 SW Water Street, Peoria, IL 61602
  • Follow them on Social Media for their hours of operation and daily specials

3)  Davina and the Vagabonds at the Scottish Rite Theater 

  • One-of-a-kind band bringing you New Orleans charm and Memphis soul swagger! 
  • Sunday, February 20th.  Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Show starts at 7:00 p.m 

You can find out more about these events and more at Discover Peoria’s website.