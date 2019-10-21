Young Professionals of Greater Peoria Monster Bash 2019

Date and Time:

Friday Nov 1, 2019

7:00 PM – 11:00 PM CDT

Location:

The Warehouse on State

736 SW Washington St.

Peoria, IL 61602

Fees/Admission: Standard Tickets: $60 each

Tombstone Sponsor: $250 for a painted/engraved tombstone advertising business or organization.

VIP Table: $600 for table of 8 with reserved seating, business/logo recognition on table, along with one bottle of white and one bottle of red wine on table.

Info: Join YPGP & Sponsor: Caterpillar on November 1st, for a spooktacular night of drinks, food, revelry and live music by JammSammich! The event features a costume contest and part of the proceeds will be donated to a Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois. Tickets: $60/person, Purchase & Register online!